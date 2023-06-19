Love Island alums Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico spark engagement rumors

Are Nas and Eva from Love Island Season 6 engaged? All signs point to yes after a seemingly-confirming social media photo.

Even though Nas Majeed didn’t win Season 6 of Love Island, he might have found the love of his life.

He and fellow islander Eva Zapico have been in a relationship ever since their season. But, it hasn’t always been a smooth road.

It was reported back in 2020 that the couple allegedly decided to part ways. But, it was later cleared up as just a misunderstanding. Two years later, the couple even moved in together. Now in 2023, it seems as though they are more in love than ever before.

In fact, fans are thinking that the two are engaged after an unexpected social media hint.

Are Love Island’s Nas and Eva engaged?

On June 17, Nas posted a few photos of him and Eva together in Greece on Instagram.

Fans quickly noticed that Eva had a ring on her wedding ring finger. They shared their reactions in the comments section of the post.

One fan wrote, “Do I spy an engagement ring?? Xx.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Are they engaged?”

Nas and Eva have not responded to the rumors. As of June 2023, they are one of the only Season 6 couples to make it out of the villa.

Recently, Paige and Finn called it quits after several years together. The only other couple from their season that are still together are Molly and Callum.

Love Island is currently airing its 10th Season, with even more hopeful singles and potential couples pursuing relationships inside of the villa.

