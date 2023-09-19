Love Island fan-favorite couple Callum & Molly split after 3 years

Love Island UK Season 6 alums, Molly Smith and Callum Jones, have reached the end of their relationship road.

Breakups have become a constant theme in the Love Island franchise recently. From Season 10 of the UK series alone, there have already been a handful of splits from couples that didn’t work out after leaving the villa.

And unfortunately, the streak hasn’t ended. One of the main couples that came from Season 6 is Molly Smith and Callum Jones.

Article continues after ad

After connecting during Casa Amor, the two were completely smitten with each other. And even though they did not make it to the finale, fans considered them the underdogs of the season.

Article continues after ad

Molly and Callum constantly shared pictures of each other on their popular social media pages, taking fans along for the ride of their long-term relationship.

Sadly, after three years together, and rumored wedding plans, their romance is over.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Did Love Island’s Molly and Callum from Season 6 break up?

On September 18, The Sun reported that the reality TV couple had decided to part ways.

Article continues after ad

“I think in the end, Molly wanted to get engaged and that didn’t happen. Everyone was really surprised when they split as they were perfectly matched. He’s now moved out of the home they shared and they’ve split custody of their two dogs,” a source told the outlet.

Article continues after ad

Molly hasn’t removed any photos or videos of the two of them from their Instagram as of yet. She also hasn’t put out a statement after the news of their split broke.

Article continues after ad

None of their co-stars have reacted to their decision. The couple that ended up winning their season, Paige Turley and Finn Tapp, have also called it quits.

To stay updated on Love Island UK, make sure to check our page here.