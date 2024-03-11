Are Love Is Blind’s Chelsea & Jimmy dating? Season 6 couple spark romance rumors

Chelsea and Jimmy’s engagement might have fallen through in Season 6, but Love Is Blind fans are sure they are still dating.

We are days away from the highly anticipated Season 6 reunion, which is supposed to give clarity on who is still together.

However, there have already been some rumors circulating the internet that could soon prove to be spoilers for the cast’s relationship statuses.

One in particular is between Sarah Ann and Jeramey. After fans speculated that Sarah was posting TikToks in Jeramy’s home, viewers were convinced they are now a couple. The same situation happened to Jessica, who was seen at the airport with Johnny despite him getting married to Amy in the finale.

And now, there’s another rumor going around, and it’s between a couple from the season whose engagement fell through.

Netflix

Are Love Is Blind’s Chelsea & Jimmy back together?

On March 7, a LIB took to Reddit to reshare a video of Chelsea and Jimmy having lunch together recently in Florida. None of the other cast members were seen at the restaurant.

Viewers quickly took to the thread to share their reactions, and some of them are taking this as proof that they might be back together.

One fan wrote, “I feel like they avoided showing us anything sweet and lovey dovey with these two to keep the drama train going. Jimmy didn’t keep saying he loved her for no reason. There had to have been some good times between them.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “At the end of the day they’re perfect for each other. Idk how to explain it but they’re on each other’s level.”

Chelsea and Jimmy seen having fun at nightclub

Adding even more romance theories, TMZ shared videos of Chelsea and Jimmy hanging out together on March 10 in a nightclub.

Not only was none of their fellow cast members around but Jimmy was seen in one of the clips with his left arm comfortably wrapped around Chelsea’s neck.

Fans will soon see if this video spoiled the reunion or not when it premieres on Netflix on March 13.