Love Is Blind stars reunite for Netflix is a Joke special

Contestants across several Love Is Blind US seasons are back but they are not heading back to the pods this time.

In May is the highly-anticipated 2024 Netflix is a Joke festival. The lineup for this year features a plethora of dynamic comedians, actors, and surprisingly reality TV stars.

Several reality TV stars from the streaming services’ shows will be in attendance and one group in particular caught the eyes of fans and not in the best way.

The segment that stood out the most is called Clash of the Netflix Casts: Love Is Blind Guys vs. Girls. The special is set to be hosted by the show’s presenters Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

The official lineup of Love Is Blind stars taking the stage are:

Jessica Vestal (Season 6)

Milton Johnson (Season 5)

Marshall Glaze (Season 4)

Brett Brown (Season 4)

Jimmy Presnell (Season 6)

Lydia Velez Gonzalez (Season 5)

Micah Lussier (Season 4)

Tiffany Pennywell Brown (Season 4)

The versus hasn’t started yet but judging by the fans’ reactions on Reddit, they aren’t fans of most of the girls coming to the segment.

One fan wrote, “Dawg I’m not trying to see Micah. Like ever. She’s wack. Stop trying to make us like her or popular.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Why is Jessica on there? She was on the show for 2 seconds.”

“I don’t want to see Lydia on my screen ever again,” another fan commented.

This isn’t the only reality TV squad who will be making an appearance at the festival. There will be a separate segment that is a versus between the cast of Selling Sunset and the Selling The O.C. stars.

Tickets are not available for the individual events but rather day passes for the festival are offered.