Love Is Blind fans thrilled after Season 6 star goes on The Tonight Show

Jimmy Presnell has already gone from the Love Is Blind Season 6 pods to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Love Is Blind Season 6 made history as the most-watched season of the popular dating series thus far, probably because of all of the jaw-dropping moments that happened both on and off the screen.

It’s got so many people talking, including celebrities like actor Brian Austin Green and Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma.

The show has gotten so popular that it’s being considered mainstream television instead of simply being placed in the reality TV genre. The biggest evidence of that is that one of the contestants just made their Tonight Show debut.

Love Is Blind’s Jimmy Presnell on The Tonight Show

On March 14, Questlove and Tariqu from The Roots reenacted a scene from Season 6 between Jimmy Presnell and Jessica Vestal.

While the two guys were acting it out, Jimmy surprisingly interrupted, gaining immense applause from the audience. He also took Questlove’s place in the scene and impersonated himself.

“This is the greatest hour and a half of my life,” he quipped at the end of the clip.



Despite all of the controversy he’s received (especially after he was accused of having a girlfriend when he was on the show), LIB viewers took to Reddit to cheer him on for this major moment.

One fan wrote, “NGL, I love little cross-promotions like this. And what wonders a decent suit, a little tan, haircut, and scruff can do! Ok, Chelsea, with the cut of those trousers, I can see what you mean—we all can!”

Another fan commented, “This was the happiest I’ve seen a man in a very long time. Good for him.”

This surprise appearance is just the start of Jimmy’s new life in the spotlight now that he’s LIB famous.