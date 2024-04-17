EntertainmentReality TV

Love Is Blind’s Chelsea reveals she’s dating again after Season 6 split

Je'Kayla Crawford
Love Is Blind's Chelsea and JimmyNetflix

Out with the old and in with the new, or at least that’s how Love is Blind’s Chelsea feels about her past romance with Jimmy. 

Despite forming a strong connection during the pods, Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell’s relationship didn’t last long outside of the pods. 

The couple didn’t even make it to the finale episode. Now that their engagement is over, despite what some fans theorize), the two are back to the single life. Well, only one of them is. 

On April 17, Chelsea took to her Instagram story to announce that she is on the dating market again.

“So, I did just start dating again and I don’t know if I regret it already or what, but it’s a Wild West out here,” she explained in the clip.

The reality TV star went on to explain that she is currently using dating apps Bumble and Hinge, and she is considering finding people outside of Charlotte, North Carolina (where she resides and where Season 6 took place). 

Her on-screen ex Jimmy hasn’t publicly shared whether or not he’s returned to the dating scene as of yet. Neither one of them are expected to be involved in Season 2 of Perfect Match, unlike several of their co-stars.

