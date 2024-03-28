Love Is Blind’s Brittany admits she also dated Jimmy in unaired love square 

Brittany Mills was dating Jimmy Presnell in the Love Is Blind Season 6 pods before getting engaged to Kenneth Gorman.

When it comes to the sixth season of LIB, Jimmy Presnell was definitely one of the leading men.

After being caught in the middle between choosing Chelsea Blackwell and Jessica Vestal, he ended up proposing to Chelsea and their engagement soon fell apart before they even got to their wedding in the finale.

After telling him that he was going to “choke” when he saw what he missed out on in a now-infamous break-up speech, Jess and Jimmy didn’t become an item after the show. In fact, it’s been rumored that she is now in a relationship with Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey.

Nonetheless, viewers only saw Jessica and Chelsea dating Jimmy in the pods, but apparently, they weren’t the only women who took a liking to him.

On March 27, Brittany Mills was a featured guest on the popular podcast De-Influenced With Dani Austin. Most notably, Brittany didn’t hold back while spilling some tea that fans had no clue existed.

Many may remember Brittany’s engagement to Kenneth Gorman in Season 6. The two broke it off soon after meeting face-to-face for the first time.

However, during her recent podcast appearance, she revealed that she was also dating Jimmy in the pods, and at one point, he was one of her top contenders for a potential partner.

“Him and I dated until the very end,” Brittany exposed during the interview. The conversation about the love square (Jimmy, Chelsea, Jessica, and Brittany) started at minute mark 27 and ended at 35.

Jimmy hasn’t publicly responded to Brittany’s comments as of yet. He also hasn’t given an update on if he is currently seeing someone.