What happened to Chelsea and Trevor after Love Is Blind?

Love Is Blind Season 6 contestants Chelsea Blackwell and Trevor Sova found themselves in a love square. Here’s what happened to them after filming ended.

Love Is Blind Season 6 introduced 30 singles who joined the social experiment hoping to find an ideal partner through emotional connection only.

Some of the contestants had eye-popping romantic storylines that left them tangled in complicated love triangles. This included the contestants Chelsea, Trevor, Jimmy Presnell, and Jess Vestal.

Chelsea and Jimmy, while being interested in each other, were also interested in Trevor and Jess. Much to viewers’ disappointment, Chelsea and Trevor didn’t end up together. After an emotionally messy season, Jimmy proposed to Chelsea, and the pair left the other two behind.

Article continues after ad

Are Love Is Blind Chelsea and Trevor together?

NETFLIX Love Is Blind’s Chelsea in therapy after backlash

During the season finale, Jimmy broke off their engagement because he felt that he couldn’t trust Chelsea anymore. The 28-year-old revealed that he felt uncomfortable and offended after Chelsea talked about his previous intimate relationship with one of his friends on TV without his consent.

Article continues after ad

They called off their wedding and went home without finding a match on Love Is Blind. But did any romance brew between Chelsea and her second love interest on the show, Trevor?

The reality star revealed some juicy details to E! News about her relationship with Trevor after the cameras stopped rolling. She said, “He’s a wonderful, wonderful person. He’s so amazing. I’m so blessed to have him in my life and, yeah, it’s pretty great.”

Article continues after ad

But did the two almost-lovers get together after they couldn’t find a partner on the reality show?

Chelsea refused to reveal their relationship status, but hinted that fans can tune in to the Love Is Blind Season 6 special to find out. She said, “[Fans are] Definitely gonna find out [when the reunion airs].”

Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion was announced to air on Netflix on March 13 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET.