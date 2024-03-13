Hilary Duff’s husband slides into Love Is Blind cast DMs while high

Matthew Kowa didn’t think twice about contacting most of the Love Is Blind Season 6 cast and giving them a piece of his mind.

Over the years, several celebrities have revealed that they are obsessed with Love Is Blind.

Everyone from Khloe Kardashian to Bradley Cooper has been keeping up with the pods, and Season 6 is apparently no exception.

Their newest famous fan is none other than Matthew Koma. He rose to fame initially by being a DJ and working alongside fellow music icon Zedd. Matthew is also the husband of Lizzie Mcquire herself Hilary Duff.

He recently decided to give Love Is Blind a try and fans are so glad that he did.

Matthew Kowa just messaged the Love Is Blind cast

On March 12, Matthew took to his Instagram story to share some of the DMs he sent to most of the male cast of Season 6.

The people he messaged during his included: Johnny McIntyre, Jimmy Presnell, Jeramey Lutinski, and Kenneth Barnes. He also sent private DMs to the show’s official IG page and to President Joe Biden.

Despite not knowing them personally, that did not stop him from sharing his opinions based on their Season 6 scenes, including telling Johnny that he should get a vasectomy.

In hindsight, he did admit that he was high while writing these DMs so these might not be the same sentiments he has when he gets sober.

Either way, LIB fans love his unhinged messages and have taken to Reddit to applaud him.

One fan wrote, “As someone who doesn’t follow any celebrities on social media, this man may just change my mind.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Sorry Nick and Vanessa, I think we found next season’s host.”