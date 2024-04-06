Love Is Blind fans confused over Jessica Vestal’s new brand deal

Jessica Vestal is the cover girl for a new David’s Bridal collection and fans are stumped by this casting choice.

Now that season six is in the past, it is now time for what fans like to call the “influencer phase”.

This is when the contestants from the show go on to release products, grow their social media following, and participate in multiple podcast interviews.

Season 6 cast members have taken full advantage of their newly found fame, including Laura Dadisman, who has already released a merch collection.

Now another star from the season has taken part in a major opportunity and fans do not know how to feel about it.

Jessica Vestal, who is the first single mother to ever enter the LIB pods, is the cover star for David Bridal’s Fall 2024 collection.

As soon as they heard the news, fans from the show took to Reddit to share their reaction, and most of them were at a loss for words.

One fan wrote, “I don’t get the collaboration. She didn’t get married. She didn’t even get a proposal. The ad itself is odd since there is no dress and what is with the old school mike??? This is a total headscratch.”

“She didn’t even make it to the aisle, if anything Amy should have gotten this type of deal she was the only one that actually got married.”

“This makes no sense because she is not a bride. Did she get engaged on The Perfect Match or something we don’t know about?” a fan also commented.

Not only is she one of the contestants in the highly-anticipated Season 2 of The Perfect Match, but Jess has also been spotted out with Harry Jowsey. Maybe this brand deal is hinting at the idea that she has found love after all.