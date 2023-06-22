Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s feud heats up and gets messier in new The Kardashians episode

The reality TV stars and sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian continue to feud with each other, as the latest episode of The Kardashians shows their fight getting messier.

The new episode of the show has shed more light on the long-standing feud between Kim and Kourtney. This installment of The Kardashians was centered mainly around Kim’s appearance on the Dolce & Gabbana Milan Fashion Week.

She had to put together various archive pieces from the ’90s for the show. While launching the collection of “Ciao Kim” for D&G, she called Kourtney a “hater”.

Article continues after ad

Kim looked back at Kourtney’s reaction and said she was accused of copying her elder sister. She said, “She always tries to hate on the side. She’s such a hater.”

However, the episode only gets messier when Kourtney calls Khloe in tears. Khloe tells Kim that Kourtney feels like she stole her thunder and that she cannot have something just for herself.

In a confessional, Khloe reveals, “I found out that Kourt is so upset because she actually called me crying, and she feels like her wedding moment was taken away from her.”

Article continues after ad

Khloe and Kris weigh in on Kim vs Kourtney feud

Khloe seemed to be on Kim’s side and accused Kourtney of being “jealous.” She further said that the Poosh founder needs to be left in a corner to pout.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I don’t know where this is coming from, but it’s OK. You let someone pout in the corner, you don’t entertain it, and you move on. Because you don’t get jealous of your family,” she said.

Kris Jenner, known as the momager, however, chose to be neutral and said that it is going to work out by itself. She said, “When it comes to Kim and Kourtney, no one’s right and no one’s wrong. It’s gonna work itself out.”

Article continues after ad

For the unversed, Kourtney got married to Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, and D&G had played an important role in their wedding. The reality star had picked up archives from the ’90s for their wedding.

Kourtney was hurt by Kim’s deal with the designers to launch a similar collection from the archives so soon after her wedding. She even accused the SKIMS founder of using her wedding as a “business opportunity”.