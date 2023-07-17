Khloe Kardashian has finally forgiven ex Tristan Thompson

Following multiple cheating scandals throughout their relationship, Khloe Kardashian opens up about where she stands with her ex-partner, Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has been rocky from the start. The two met in 2016 while the basketball star was in the midst of expecting his first child with Instagram model, Jordan Craig.

In 2018, Tristan betrayed Khloe following a now-infamous cheating scandal documented on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. To add fuel to the fire, Tristan allegedly cheated on Khloe a few days before the Good American co-founder gave birth to their daughter, True.

In 2019, another notorious cheating scandal ensued when the athlete was accused of an affair with the Kar-Jenner’s close family friend, Jordyn Woods. Tristan and Khloe officially called it quits in 2021 following yet another series of infidelity scandals ignited by Tristan.

Where do Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson stand

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloe opens up about where she and the father of her children stand today. Based on her response, fans couldn’t be more proud.

In the most recent episode of the Hulu series, Khloe squashes rumors that she still holds a grudge following Tristan’s infidelity scandals throughout their relationship.

“I don’t have any issues,” she tells her sisters, regarding her relationship with Tristan. “I just don’t have the energy for issues.”

She adds that she has forgiven the basketball star, yet she will never forget what he has done to hurt her in the past.

Of course, fans are thrilled to learn that the mother of three is no longer willing to give Tristan another chance. One fan took to The Kardashian Reddit megathread to comment on the end of Tristan and Khloe’s relationship.

They wrote: “Y’all I think we might finally have a season without a Tristan cheating plot line, it’s been a min.”

Khloe also made it clear on season three of The Kardashians that she has no plans of getting back together with her co-parent.