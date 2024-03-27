What happened to Tristan Thompson & who does he play for?

Tristan Thompson was once considered one of the best rebounders in the NBA. His popularity has gradually died down but has seen a revival in recent years.

Thompson was selected fourth overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2011 NBA Draft. He garnered Most Improved Player of the Year award consideration in his sophomore season and finished in the top 10 in Sixth Man of the Year voting in 2015 and 2016.

After winning a ring in 2016 alongside LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, the 33-year-old saw his best individual years in 2018-19 and 2019-20 before his career took a downturn.

His year-and-a-half relationship with reality superstar Khloe Kardashian increased his social profile before the big man faded from the limelight.

Article continues after ad

The 2016 NBA champion still plays in the league but what has happened to him since those peak years at the top of the sport?

Contents

What team does Tristan Thompson play for?

Tristan Thompson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

Article continues after ad

He rejoined the team that drafted him and positioned him to win a championship in the summer of 2023. Prior to that, Thompson played for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA playoffs after getting signed on April 9 of that year.

His last full regular season in 2021-22 saw him play for three teams, starting the season with the Sacramento Kings, moving on to the Indiana Pacers before concluding with a 23-game stint with the Chicago Bulls.

Article continues after ad

What is Thompson’s role on his current team?

Thompson is the Cavaliers’ backup center. The Canadian big man has appeared in 42 games this season. He averages 12.2 minutes per contest and is bringing down 3.9 nightly rebounds in a limited role. Thompson has yet to start in 2023-24.

How long is Thompson under contract for?

Thompson agreed to a one-year deal with the Cavaliers on September 12. He is currently signed for $3.19 million.

Thompson will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2023-24 NBA campaign, making him available to join any team of his choosing in the upcoming offseason.

Article continues after ad

What have fans said about Thompson’s play this season?

Many fans seem to have forgotten that Thompson is still in the league. A fan on X did make the case that the enforcer would help improve the team in an expanded role in the postseason.

Article continues after ad

Thompson’s reduced role has not afforded him many opportunities to make a large impact or produce major highlights. Yet, he still sees time in the rotation as an experienced option on the end of Cleveland’s bench as the playoffs approach.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.