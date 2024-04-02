Jersey Shore’s Sammi Sweetheart engaged to former Karma bouncer

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola recently got engaged to Justin May, and her Jersey Shore castmates couldn’t be more excited.

Sammi Giancola may have been Jersey Shore’s “sweetheart” since Season 1, but as of March 16, she’s officially engaged to Justin May after dating for multiple years.

Though Justin is a former bouncer of Karma, the popular club on Jersey Shore, the two didn’t begin dating until she broke her previous engagement in 2021.

In an Instagram post by Sammi on April 1, she expressed her elation about becoming Justin’s fiancé. “The easiest question I’ve ever answered… happiest and luckiest girl in the world.”

She continued, “I’ll love you forever and then some. Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Following her announcement, Sammi’s Jersey Shore castmates gave the couple their warm wishes.

“Congratulations!! Love Love,” wrote Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

“Yayyyyyy!!!! Congratulations,” said Deena Nicole Buckner.

To see more of Sammi and Justin, fans can tune into Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7, which is currently airing on MTV every Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

With Episode 9 coming up, the entire Shore family will be reunited in Nashville, Tennessee — including Sammi and her ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.