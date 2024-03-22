Jersey Shore’s Sammi reveals how “weird” it was to vacation with ex Ronnie

Sammi Giancola explained how weird it was to vacation with her ex Ronnie Magro on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7.

Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Magro connected early on in Season 1 of Jersey Shore in 2009. They went on to date, but ended their relationship for good in 2014.

Though both Giancola and Magro would miss out on filming for most of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, they eventually reunited this season.

However, on Jersey Shore, Giancola expressed how “weird” it was to be around her tumultuous ex, Magro, for the first time in years, especially since she’s in a committed relationship with Justin May.

Article continues after ad

“I’m not looking forward to spending four days with this person that I’ve wanted dead in my life forever now,” Giancola said.

She went on to explain that she didn’t want to miss out on “fun trips” with her friends just because Magro would be re-entering the group.

Article continues after ad

Giancola also mentioned that there was a whole part of her and Magro’s relationship that the “outside world” never saw, but she was willing to “make the best” of vacationing with him and the rest of the Jersey Shore cast.

Giancola wasn’t the only person to have reservations about Magro and her being together again, as Jenni JWoww Farley mentioned her feelings in the matter.

Article continues after ad

“I’m trying not to make it a big deal that Ron is coming, but also, it’s a huge deal that Ron is coming and Sam is there, while also, making sure Sam doesn’t feel uncomfortable and leave early,” Farley said.

So see what happens when Giancola and Magro have to spend almost a week together, tune into MTV on Thursday, March 28 at 8:00 PM ET.