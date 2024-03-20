The Valley’s Jax speaks out against rumor Brittany split was for the show

Everyone is excited to watch Season 1 of The Valley for the Jax & Brittany drama, and Jax is saying that it wasn’t staged.

The Vanderpump Rules spin-off The Valley is finally here and it features several iconic VPR stars making a return to our screens, including Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor.

The married couple has always seemed to be inseparable, but in 2024 their relationship took a turn for the worse. While their divorce hasn’t been filed, the two have announced that they have separated.

Because their split was revealed right before the premiere of The Valley, fans were convinced that the couple was faking their relationship drama for the sake of promoting the show. And now, Jax is speaking out against that claim.

Jax Taylor denies rumor Brittany Cartwright split is for The Valley

On March 19, Jax spoke with The Today Show and commented on the theory that he and Brittany faked their separation to hype up the anticipation for The Valley.

“All that stuff was going on prior to the show. It just so happens that some of it was happening a bit more afterward, some a little bit more before, and then halfway during the season things were escalating. But the cameras had nothing to do with it,” he told the outlet.

The reality TV star also referenced Vanderpump Rules (assumingly the Scandoval in particular) in the sense that when a relationship gets tense, it doesn’t get excluded from cameras.

He said, “That stuff happens either way. We have the same formula as “Vanderpump Rules.” It’s going to happen regardless of if the camera is there. We’re not amping anything up, we’re not creating anything.”

There haven’t been any updates on if the couple plans to reconcile anytime soon.