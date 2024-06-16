The Boys fans praise hilarious “fake” Black Noir’s performance

The Boys Season 4 introduced fans to a new Black Noir, dubbed “fake” Noir, and viewers can’t get enough of his hilarious performance.

A bunch of new Supes were introduced in the first three episodes of The Boys Season 4, but no one was expecting to see Black Noir back on The Seven.

However, it became clear to many fans that this version of Noir was a fake as the person behind the iconic mask has delivered a more personable and hilarious take on the character.

Fans can’t seem to get enough of the fake Black Noir as one fan posted, “Need more out of character Black Noir scenes bro I am f*cking dying.”

Article continues after ad

Other fans couldn’t stop praising a particular scene in Episode 1 where Black Noir spoke for the first time, which was a big hint that he wasn’t the same Noir from Season 1 to 3.

“Black Noir in this scene had me rolling,” one viewer commented, with another posting, “Dude this f*cking scene. It caught me so off guard but omg this new Black Noir, I love him already.”

Article continues after ad

The inclusion of Black Noir as a whole was incredibly surprising as the assassin was murdered by Homelander at the end of Season 3.

Up until his death, fans only saw Black Noir as a silent killing machine with a mysterious past outside of his time working for Vought International.

Article continues after ad

While some believed Black Noir survived Homelander’s vicious attack, it’s pretty clear now that Vought most likely hired an actor to play as Noir in order to keep the hero’s death under wraps.

A big piece of evidence that supports this narrative is interaction between fake Noir and Vought CEO Ashley Barrett where he told her, “I’m just having trouble with Noir’s motivation.”

While a handful of The Boys fans may be disappointed by the original Black Noir’s permanent death, at least fake Noir will be around to provide some laughs.

For more on The Boys, check out the full The Boys Season 4 release schedule and find out what Sister Sage does to her brain. You can also read our Season 4 Episode 1, Episode 2, and Episode 3 recaps.

Article continues after ad