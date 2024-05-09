TikTok’s ‘country boy’ makeup has viewers “living for” the trend

‘Country boy’ TikTok has viewers obsessing over men breaking stereotypes, as male farmers continue to go viral for wearing makeup.

Despite thinking he’d be “laughed off the internet,” TikToker and farmer Hayden Fox went viral for applying a full aface of makeup before going out to crop corn.

In Hayden’s video, he asked his 2.2M followers, “Have you seen that country boy who’s going around putting makeup on?” as he’s not the first southern gentleman to partake in the trend.

The original fad of country boys wearing makeup began cropping up online over the last year, and now, TikTok has at least 27M posts pertaining to ‘country boy makeup.’

Hayden was able to gain over 1M views on a clip where he applied concealer, mascara, eyeliner, eye shadow, and lipstick. He even attempted to contour his jawline with items he bought online for $40.

“Even putting just one layer of this [concealer] on my face is already giving me so much anxiety,” the TikToker said. But when he applied his eyeliner, he couldn’t help but call himself “gorgeous.”

When it was time to use the eye shadow, Hayden said he wished there were green and yellow colors so he, as a farmer, could match John Deere. Instead, he decided to use a “corn-inspired” shade because it is his “favorite” crop.

After his face was full of color, The TikToker went to meet his dad so they could crop corn. Though he wasn’t sure if he had seen a man in his town wearing makeup, Hayden said he didn’t mind.

Viewers of his viral TikTok have since reacted by agreeing that the country boy makeup trend is one of their favorite things to keep up with online.

“Country boy makeup TikTok is my favorite thing right now, I’m living for it,” wrote one viewer. “I am actually living for these men smashing through the stereotypes,” said another.

Hayden isn’t the only TikToker who has gone viral for participating in the ‘country boy’ makeup trend. In April of this year, TikToker Bryan Plant started uploading multiple videos of himself applying both makeup and nail polish.

Viewers of his videos have also reacted by supporting him for his ability to apply makeup. “The puppy eyeliner looks so good with your eye shape,” quipped one. “The color match though. Holy sh*t. Bravo!” exclaimed someone else.

While farmers wearing makeup on TikTok is new to the platform, there are plenty of other beauty trends that have gone viral as well. During August of 2023, ‘strawberry girl’ makeup began trending where users applied shades of the fruit color to their face. And just one month later, TikTokers started the ‘martini makeup’ trend where individuals applied nude colors and dark eyeliner.