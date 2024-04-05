The Valley fans say show is “screwed” after Kristen & Michelle’s falling out

The Valley fans aren’t sure about the show’s future after Michelle Lally confirmed she’s not friends with Kristen Doute anymore.

The Valley Season 1 is just getting started, and there’s already drama happening within the cast.

At Michelle Lally’s house, Kristen Doute told her that Janet Caperna allegedly called her a ‘Republican’ and a ‘racist,’ and heard the information from Zack Wickham.

Kristen and Michelle’s argument continued at the Lally’s Capri-themed dinner party, where things became heated between the group. This left viewers to wonder where their friendship currently stands.

In Michelle’s Instagram Q&A on April 5, a fan asked, “Are you and Kristen still friends?” to which she replied, “Nope.”

Fan account ‘thebravoinvestigator’ reposted Michelle’s response, and other followers wondered about the future of The Valley after the falling out.

“Wow what will be left to film if none on the cast wants to interact with each other any more,” one fan wrote.

“This show is screwed,” another fan agreed. “That’s terrible!!!!” a third fan chimed in.

“I wouldn’t be friends with her either after calling her racist on tv, for no d*mn reason,” a different person said.

The Valley is only three episodes in, but with a major feud happening along with two couples separating, fans are curious to see if the show will return for Season 2.

Michelle and Kristen continue to face off in next week’s episode, and fans will have to tune in to see if they make up or keep their distance from one another.

The Valley airs Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.