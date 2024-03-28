Summer House fans “terrified” after star brushes teeth with hair brush

Season 8 star Carl Radke is making headlines for a resurfaced clip of Summer House where he’s brushing his teeth, but not with a toothbrush.

When it comes to Reality TV, there is nothing that the cameras pick up that the producers aren’t afraid to share with the rest of the world.

Because of that, stars of these shows have received a ton of backlash for scenes, like when Southern Charm star Craig Conover explained himself after a scene aired of him seemingly drinking while driving.

Sometimes there are moments on camera that aren’t necessarily immoral, but still cause a debate among viewers, and some of these scenes have to do with hygiene.

For example, Love Island alum Kady McDermott made headlines for the way that she brushed her teeth in the villa. But now, she’s not the only one whose teeth have stolen the spotlight.

On March 26, a Summer House fan was watching an older season and stumbled upon a moment that they’ll never forget.

In the scene, it looks as though star Carl Radke was using a hair brush to brush his front teeth.

Viewers quickly took to Reddit to share their opinions on the scene and most were deeply disturbed by the idea of a hair brush being his toothbrush.

One fan wrote, “This picture terrified me. I am now going to have trouble sleeping. Thanks.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Off putting for sure lmfao”

“Maybe he stumbled up on a secret process? his teeth were ring light bright on WWHL. I’ve probably used a brush as a floss pick at some point in my life,” another fan countered.

Carl hasn’t reacted to the resurfaced clip as of yet.