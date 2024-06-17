Love Island USA fans say Season 6’s Leah is a doppelganger of this Shameless star

This might be Leah Kateb’s first time on television, but viewers can’t help but question if they’ve seen her on-screen before.

Aside from returning islander Rob Rausch, everyone entering the villa this season are newbies to the world of reality TV and TV in general.

The only one of them that has connections to the world of entertainment is Kordell Beckham, whose brother is the NFL icon Odell Beckham Jr. And, while Leah might not have any known ties to Hollywood yet, the audience might have just found her celebrity doppelganger.

On June 14, dozens of Season 6 viewers rushed to Reddit to share their opinions on who Leah looks like and the majority kept coming back to the same conclusion.

Specifically, they agreed that her celebrity lookalike is none other than actress Emmy Rossum, known mostly for her role as Fiona Gallagher in the widely successful series Shameless.

One fan wrote, “Thought this as soon as I saw her! So spot on!” Another fan chimed in and wrote, “I immediately said it! It’s crazy how much they look alike.”

Another name that multiple viewers also through out as her potential lookalike is influencer Nailea Devora. “She definitely looks like a mix between Emmy Rossum and Nailea Devora (cause of the eyes lol),” one Redditor claimed.

Leah hasn’t publicly responded to the fan comparison because she’s actively filming the series in Fiji, but Emmy and Nilea haven’t commented on the buzz as of yet.

If Leah does end up addressing the doppelganger debate, it’s advised that she tread lightly on the subject as we all know what happened with the whole Chelsea Blackwell and Megan Fox drama from Love Is Blind Season 6. The difference this time around though is that this was fan-nominated and not something she brought up for discussion.