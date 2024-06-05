90 Day Fiancé’s Julia sparks Brandon breakup rumors after cryptic message

90 Day Fiancé star Julia Trubkina shared a cryptic post about being friends with exes, and fans assumed she was talking about her husband, Brandon Gibbs.

Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs have been away from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise for a while, but the couple has been keeping their followers informed about life updates on social media.

When Julia revealed that she moved away from her husband in April, fans were concerned and speculated whether she was still with Brandon since they were living apart.

On June 5, Julia shared a cryptic Instagram post featuring three photos of herself having a drink outside by the water and relaxing.

“Can exes be friends? I had this conversation with my friend, what do you think?” she wrote in the caption while asking her followers for their advice on the situation.

90 Day Fiancé fans weren’t sure why Julia brought up the topic after seeing the post. They assumed that she was considering breaking up with Brandon based on the message she included.

“I don’t think she’s with Brandon,” one fan commented. Another follower asked Julia if she and Brandon were divorced since the post’s caption was confusing.

A third viewer shut down the claims and said that Julia posted about him on her Instagram page two days ago, so it wouldn’t make sense if they were splitting up.

Although the 90 Day Fiancé couple haven’t addressed any rumors about separating or getting a divorce, Julia confirmed that Brandon wasn’t with her when she got her US citizenship.

However, Julia and Brandon still create comical videos on their Instagram pages, so viewers will have to wait until they make their return to the franchise to see where their relationship stands.