90 Day Fiancé star exposes producers for pushing “fake storyline” on The Single Life

Stephanie Matto claimed that producers told her to create a false storyline on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2.

90 Day: The Single Life Season 2 featured Stephanie Matto, who debuted on the show with her then-girlfriend Erika Owens on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4.

She was interested in both men and women on 90 Day: The Single Life, and was hoping to break her celibacy when she stepped back into the dating scene.

In a TikTok video from June 5, Stephanie accused producers of pushing the celibacy storyline while they filmed the show. She was never able to talk about it due to signing an NDA.

Article continues after ad

“Out of all the spinoffs of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, the one show that has the most fraud is Single Life. When I was on Single Life, I was dating two people. Both of these people agreed to be on the show with me and go on ‘dates with me’ because they wanted to promote themselves in some way,” Stephanie explained.

Article continues after ad

“All the meanwhile, the show’s producers had one storyline in mind for me, which was me breaking my celibacy. There were points during filming that they were actually pressuring me to break my celibacy, even though I had gone over three years with no physical contact with anybody.”

Article continues after ad

Stephanie added that the producer would ask if she was breaking her celibacy with the person she was on a date with, but she refused. She admitted that she felt like she was disappointing them by saying no.

Halfway through the season, Stephanie met someone who she ended her celibacy with. However, they opted not to be on the show.

Because her new date didn’t film, she had to fake a second date and relationship with her friend, Fred. They wanted her to fake losing her celibacy to him, but she didn’t want to lie about that.

This isn’t the first time that 90 Day Fiancé stars spoke out about the show being fake. Ruben ‘The Cuban’ Sanchez admitted to faking his relationship with Debbie Aguero on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

When the next season of the spinoff airs, fans will have to keep an eye out for storylines that they feel are contrived.