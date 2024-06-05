90 Day Fiancé fans in shock after Kalani secretly gives birth

Kalani Faagata gave birth to a baby girl with her boyfriend Dallas Nunez, and 90 Day Fiancé fans were shocked when the secret was revealed.

On 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani Faagata decided to divorce her ex-husband Asuelu Pulaa after she found out he was cheating on her.

Asuelu allowed her to have a “hall pass” to make up for it, and she met a man named Dallas Nunez. However, she ended up staying with Dallas and made their relationship official.

In an Instagram post from June 4, Kalani revealed that she welcomed a baby girl with Dallas after keeping her pregnancy a secret from her followers.

“Meet our daughter,” she wrote in the caption of the joint post with Dallas, which included four photos of the newborn.

This is Kalani’s first child with her new boyfriend and first time having a daughter. She shares two sons with Asuelu; Oliver, 6, and Kennedy, 5.

90 Day Fiancé fans were shocked that Kalani secretly gave birth and shared their thoughts in the comments.

“Damn you did a good job hiding your pregnancy congratulations,” one fan wrote.

Another follower congratulated the couple and said Kalani’s pregnancy was the best-kept secret.

A third person claimed that anyone shocked about her giving birth in secret didn’t keep up with her storyline on 90 Day: The Last Resort, especially since she brought Dallas to the retreat with her.

While viewers aren’t sure why Kalani kept her pregnancy a secret, she could’ve hidden the news to avoid scrutiny from others.

Kalani and Asuelu had a complicated relationship during their stint on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, and fans were upset when they discovered that there was cheating involved.

Now that Kalani moved on and had a child with her new boyfriend, she is putting her marriage to Asuelu behind her and starting fresh.