Top 15 messiest breakups on 90 Day Fiance

The 90 Day Fiancé franchise has aired multiple breakups between couples over the years, and many of these relationships turn out messy and don’t end well.

90 Day Fiancé is a reality show about international couples who reunite abroad or in the US to build a life together.

In more recent seasons, the show has amped up the drama and lowered its success rate, causing 90 Day Fiancé couples to either get divorced or break up before they even make it to the altar.

Since the couples share their lives for the world to see, their exposure to a reality show adds more fuel to the fire. This makes it more likely for relationships to become messy and end on a bad note.

Here are our top fifteen messiest breakups on 90 Day Fiancé.

15 – Laura and Aladin Jallali

TLC

Laura and Aladin Jallali appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 1, and got married in his home country, Tunisia, in July 2018.

They announced their split a year later when Aladin accused Laura of not paying rent when she lived with him. Laura also couldn’t afford to sponsor Aladin when he wanted to move to Canada with her, and they officially divorced in 2020.

14 – Nicole Nafziger & Azan Tefou

Twitter: JustAzan

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou debuted on 90 Day Fiancé Season 4 in 2016 when Nicole brought him to the US from Morocco. Over the years, the 90 Day Fiancé couple have canceled their wedding three times.

Azan allegedly scammed Nicole after she lent him $6,000 USD to open a beauty salon in Morocco, but he supposedly pocketed the money instead. However, the couple didn’t break up until July 2021, but didn’t reveal their reasons for separating.

13 – Anfisa Arkhipchenko & Jorge Nava

E! News

Anfisa Arkhipchenko and Jorge Nava starred on 90 Day Fiancé Season 4 in 2016. Jorge filed for divorce in 2020 due to the couple’s constant fighting and called Anfisa a “gold digger,” saying she used him for money.

Although the couple was planning to split for a while, Jorge served time in prison for a year and was released in May 2021. Anfisa and Jorge wanted to wait until his prison sentence was over to make their divorce final.

12 – Debbie Aguero & Oussama Berber

TLC

Debbie Aguero went to Morocco to be with Oussama Berber on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 in 2023. However, the couple didn’t see eye-to-eye on their future plans, since Debbie was expecting to marry him and move abroad.

Oussama told Debbie that he never wanted to marry her and only used her for a Green Card to get to the US, and they broke up immediately. Debbie returned on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4, and revealed that she’s still sending money to Oussama’s family in Morocco.

11 – Molly Hopkins & Kelly Brown

Molly Hopkins met Kelly Brown on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 1 in 2021 after divorcing her ex, Luis Mendez. The couple returned to 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 1 to work on their relationship issues.

Molly accused Kelly of not helping out enough when he moved in with her, and noticed that he was aggressive toward her. Through multiple therapy sessions at the resort, Molly and Kelly weren’t making any progress, and they decided to break up and leave early.

10 – Lisa Hamme & Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar

TLC

Lisa Hamme married Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4, but their relationship went downhill after they tied the knot. She believed Usman was using her for fame to boost his music career, and claimed she was being scammed.

The couple divorced in 2020, and Usman starred on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 5 with a new American woman, Kimberly Menzies. However, he’s no longer in a relationship with her.

9 – Darcey Silva & Jesse Meester

TLC

Darcey Silva traveled to meet Jesse Meester in Amsterdam on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 1, and he reunited with her in New York City on Season 2. The couple had an on-and-off relationship, which included many explosive arguments.

Jesse accused Darcey of having a drinking problem, and Darcey believed that Jesse was using her to be on the show. After the two broke up, Jesse said his ex was still stalking him and sending text messages in 2020.

8 – Colt Johnson & Larissa Lima

TLC

Colt Johnson and Larissa Lima married on 90 Day Fiancé Season 6 in 2018, and divorced a year later in March 2019. Larissa revealed that she and Colt were fighting a lot, and even flushed her ring down the toilet. She was arrested for domestic violence three times, and Colt filed for divorce days after the third time.

7 – Chantel Everett & Pedro Jimeno

TLC

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno debuted their story on 90 Day Fiancé Season 4 and became franchise regulars. They starred in their own spinoff called The Family Chantel for five seasons, highlighting their marriage issues.

Pedro ended up filing for divorce in May 2022, and Chantel filed her own claim insinuating that he cheated on her and that he was allegedly physically violent.

6 – Danielle & Mohamed Jbali

TLC

Danielle and Mohamed Jbali appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 2, and lacked intimacy in their relationship due to Mohamed’s disinterest. The couple still moved forward with the wedding, but Mohamed left his wife after receiving his Green Card in 2017.

Danielle attempted to kick her ex out of the country after they broke up, but instead she decided to divorce him, which allowed him to stay in the US.

5 – Kalani Faagata & Asuelu Pulaa

Kalani Faagata met Asuelu Pulaa while on vacation at a resort in Samoa, and he came to the US with her on 90 Day Fiancé Season 6. The couple continued to have problems in their marriage on the show, but their relationship unraveled on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

During a therapy session, Asuelu admitted that he cheated on Kalani. She found out on a FaceTime call when he visited family in Samoa, and he gave her a “hall pass” to do the same. Kalani used the hall pass on a man named Dallas Nunez. When she developed feelings for him, she ended her marriage with Asuelu.

4 – Natalie Mordovtseva & Mike Youngquist

Instagram: nataliemordovtseva

Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist made their franchise debut on 90 Day Fiancé Season 7, when he visited her in Ukraine. During the trip, Natalie wasn’t sure if she loved him and returned his engagement ring.

Although the couple faced problems in their relationship, Natalie moved to the US to be with Mike when her K-1 visa was approved. However, Natalie struggled to adjust to her new life in Sequim, Washington and left Mike shortly after marrying him.

On 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4, Natalie begged her ex-husband to take her back so they could have children together, but Mike refused.

3 – Juliana Custodio & Michael Jessen

TLC

Juliana Custodio moved to the US from Brazil to be with Michael Jessen on 90 Day Fiancé Season 7 after meeting in Croatia. Although the couple had an age difference and conflicting plans for the future, they got married in October 2019.

In 2021, Juliana announced that she and Michael were divorcing because she felt like more of a maid than being part of the family. Michael blamed their breakup on 2020 being a rough year, and revealed that he wasn’t the husband Juliana wanted him to be.

Juliana remarried Ben Obscura on August 4, 2023, a year after they welcomed their son Benjamin James Louis in 2022. Michael hasn’t revealed if he’s dating anyone new since he’s no longer active on social media. He sparked dating rumors with 90 Day Fiancé star Tania Maduro in 2023.

2 – Andrew Kenton & Amira Lollysa

TLC

Amira Lollysa and Andrew Kenton were featured on 90 Day Fiancé Season 8, and had plans to meet up. Andrew planned a vacation with Amira in Mexico since the US borders were closed in 2020, and she never showed up because she was detained at the airport.

Andrew still enjoyed the vacation without Amira, and she believed he didn’t care about her situation. She flew back home to France after her traumatic experience, and he tried to convince her to go to Serbia instead.

Amira went even though she was hesitant, and the couple even argued over the phone because they disagreed about when to have children. After the call, he sent hurtful text messages to Amira. Andrew gave her a choice to either go on a plane to the US or home to France, and she chose to break up with him and go home.

1 – Big Ed Brown & Liz Woods

TLC

Big Ed Brown introduced his new girlfriend Liz Woods on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 1. The couple broke up a total of 15 times since appearing on the franchise, and got engaged in November 2021.

They continued to have issues in their relationship, and Big Ed even accused Liz of flirting with one of her friends at their engagement party on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7. Big Ed and Liz returned to 90 Day: The Last Resort to work on their relationship, and decided to stay together.

However, Big Ed and Liz’s storyline is playing out once again on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, and they had an explosive fight over Big Ed’s taco pasta recipe. Big Ed decided to call off the wedding, and Liz found out through their officiant. They have the messiest breakup in the franchise.