90 Day Fiancé fans overjoyed about couple announcing pregnancy after child loss

90 Day Fiancé couple Robert Springs and Anny Francisco announced that they are expecting a child after their son died two years ago, and fans were happy for them.

Robert Springs and Anny Francisco debuted in the franchise on 90 Day Fiancé Season 7, when Anny came to the US from the Dominican Republic after recieving her K-1 visa.

The 90 Day Fiancé couple has since gotten married and welcomed a daughter named Brenda in July 2020. Anny gave birth to their son Adriel in September 2021, but he died seven months later in 2022 due to a heart condition.

On June 17, Robert and Anny shared a joint an Instagram post announcing that they were expecting another child together due in November. This is their first child since grieving the death of Adriel.

“We are happy to share with you the expectation of our baby. We are grateful to God,” they wrote in the caption, while sharing a photo of Robert holding Anny’s stomach.

90 Day Fiancé fans sent their well-wishes to the couple in the comments of the post. “Yay! A rainbow baby is so special after a loss,” one follower commented.

Another viewer congratulated the 90 Day Fiancé stars and said they’ve been through so much since they lost their son, while a third person prayed for Anny to have safe delivery and healthy baby.

Robert and Anny had a difficult two years after their son Adriel died, and fans are hoping that this new addition to their family will bring positivity to their lives.

Viewers enjoy following the couple on social media and hearing about their life updates, and want to see them on a future season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

Hopefully, the birth of Robert and Anny’s third child together will be documented on a spinoff show like 90 Day Diaries so fans can continue to watch their 90 Day Fiancé journey.