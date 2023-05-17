How to watch Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump

Here is everything to know about Randall Emmett from Vanderpump Rules’ documentary and where to watch it.

Vanderpump Rules fans did not expect a Randall Emmett documentary to come out in 2023. But, considering the viral cheating scandal between Ariana, Tom, and Raquel, anything can happen.

Nonetheless, the entertaining trailer for the film has got viewers expecting drama, confessionals, and jaw-dropping secrets to be unveiled. It has already exposed the fact that the former Vanderpump star has over 30 lawsuits against him.

The documentary features appearances from his ex-fiance Lala Kent, his former assistants, and more. However, it doesn’t feature Randall himself.

He said in an interview that, “I declined to participate because it very quickly became apparent to me the film was going to be as biased, if not more so, than the article on which it was based.”

The reality TV star also called out the project and claimed that it isn’t accurate.

He said that, “It also appears to me that very little if any fact-checking took place, with a complete absence of any journalistic integrity whatsoever.”

Here is how to watch The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing and Vanderpump.

How to watch the Vanderpump Rules Randall documentary

Since the documentary is a Hulu Original, it will only be available to watch on Hulu. As long as you have a subscription plan with the streaming service, you will be able to watch.

The documentary is also in partnership with ABC News Studios. So, there may be some content from the project that is exclusively shared by the publication.

It is officially the first documentary that is about a Vanderpump Rules star.

To stay updated on all things Vanderpump Rules and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.