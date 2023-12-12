Vanderpump Rules’ Charli Burnett explains why she’s not returning for Season 11

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is coming in January – and it will not be including Charli Burnett in any way.

Vanderpump Rules is officially coming back with Season 11 and it’s only a few weeks away.

Bravo recently released the cast photo and shocking trailer for the season, which gave fans a lot of questions. One that quickly came up was: Where is Charli?

Charli Burnett has been a staple cast member on the show since she joined in Season 8.

Article continues after ad

After not initially addressing why she is absent from the upcoming season, she recently went on a podcast and spoke her truth.

Article continues after ad

Why isn’t Charli in Vanderpump Rules Season 11?

On December 12, Charli was a guest on the iconic Nick Viall podcast and was asked why she wasn’t involved in the eleventh season.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

She said, “I just couldn’t do it. I sat, they got the contracts. I mean we were talking for months. Everything was going good and then the day I came to sign on the dotted line, I was like all ready to film that night, just something told me not to do it.”

Article continues after ad

The reality TV star also revealed that when it came to her personal life, Vanderpump Rules was starting to make it more complicated than it needed to be.

Article continues after ad

“I’m on vanderpump clock. And I lost a lot of friends that were in my real life. And I felt like my family relationship and getting into this space with my now fiancé, it was like where am I going and what am I doing?” Charli explained.

Article continues after ad

To be perfectly clear, she never said that she wouldn’t be willing to come back to the show ever again. Therefore, there is still a chance that Charli will make a return.

To stay updated on Vanderpump Rules and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.