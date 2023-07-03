How many episodes can viewers expect in Too Hot To Handle Season 5? Here is everything we know so far.

Too Hot To Handle fans are eager for Season 5 to come out. And, based on what the intimacy expert for the series revealed to us, it’s for good reason.

Season 5 is sure to bring more romance, drama, and all-around entertaining moments.

But, how many episodes is it going to be? Are they all going to be released on Netflix at the same time?

While the episode count and schedule haven’t been officially announced, here is what we know about how many episodes Season 5 is probably going to have.

How many episodes are in Too Hot To Handle Season 5?

Besides the first season, every season of Too Hot To Handle has consisted of ten episodes. Season 1 trailed behind at just nine episodes. And that’s not including the reunion episode.

Digital Spy reported that Season 5 will have ten episodes and that the episodes will be released throughout July.

Per the outlet, the first five episodes will be available to stream at once. Episodes 5 through 7 will be released on July 21. Then, Episodes 8 through 10 will release on July 28.

Nonetheless, it hasn’t been officially announced whether or not the upcoming season will have more episodes, or stick with its current format.

What we do know for sure is the release date. The first episode of Season 5 of Too Hot To Handle hits Netflix on July 14.

