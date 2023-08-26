Former ‘Bachelor’ producer spills show secrets: “It’s like a truth serum”

Former producer Michael Carroll spilled the behind-the-scenes secrets of ‘Bachelor‘ in the “Dark Side of the 2000s” Vice documentary.

The Bachelor first aired in 2002 and was an immediate success, leading to following seasons featuring celebrities like Travis Kelce.

Viewers loved the show not only for the tension in the dates, but also for the intense drama that came with it.

But as Michael Carroll revealed on “Dark Side of the 2000s”, first reported on by the New York Post, the producers of the show would aim to “get a girl to cry on camera.”

“Bachelor” producer: “You’re gonna cry right here.”

Michael Carroll, a former producer on the show, detailed some of the tactics they would use to “get a girl to cry on camera.”

One tactic was researching a girl’s past, then bringing up the most traumatizing events. Carroll described these details as the girls’ “hot buttons” and said that they utilize these buttons with the aim of “wrecking them psychologically.”

Carroll also described other tactics to make the show as chaotic as possible. He revealed that in season 1 of The Bachelor, they had the girls stay in a limo full of champagne: “They’re just sitting in the limo, drinking Champagne until they’re blotto [drunk].”

In the Vice documentary, Dark Side of the 2000s, Carroll wasn’t the only one to speak out about the show. Kelly Jo Higgins confirmed that the producers relied on alcohol to incite drama in the show. She described it as like “a truth serum.”

The Bachelor has been airing since 2002 and still airs. The modern Bachelor features more celebrities than before, with sports stars like Travis Kelce and social media influencers like TikToker “TooTurntAnthony.”