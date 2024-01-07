Big Brother fans spark the idea of a Golden Bachelor-inspired season with older cast

After the success of The Golden Bachelor Season 1, Big Brother viewers want the same treatment for their show.

One reality TV show that people still can’t stop talking about is Season 1 of The Golden Bachelor.

Based on the original Bachelor series, a man in his 70s was looking for love again after losing his wife and becoming a widow.

And it paid off: Gerry Turner recently wed his wife Theresa Nist in The Golden Wedding on-screen TV special after getting to know over a dozen eligible bachelorettes.

Because of the success of seeing older people hold their own season without the need for younger cast members, people are starting to wonder if they should become a staple, and not just in the Bachelor universe.

Instagram: goldenbachabc Season 1 contestants of The Golden Bachelor.

Big Brother fans want a season with an older cast

On January 5, a BB fan took to Reddit to pitch their idea of having a season of Big Brother where all of the contestants would be over the age of 60.

After hearing their idea, multiple people chimed in their approval in the hopes of it actually materializing into a real season.

One fan wrote, “Everyone there thinking they’re literally the wisest person ever who gives zero f**ks about social media?! SIGN ME UP TO WATCH THAT DRAMA.”

Another fan wrote, “I love the idea. I’m so bored of most reality shows trying to cast like some MTV dating show. Like, competition shows are not dating shows, why do most of the contestants need to be young and hot model looking people?”

Only time will tell whether or not CBS will implement an older cast season in the future.

