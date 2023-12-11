Faye Winter from Love Island wants Selling Sunset in the UK

Is it possible there will be a Love Island and Selling Sunset reality TV crossover at some point? Faye Winter sure hopes so.

Love Island and Selling Sunset are two very different reality TV shows, but one woman is interested in creating some sort of crossover scenario.

Faye Winter from Love Island just opened up about her desire for a UK version of Selling Sunset.

Although these shows have very different premises, Faye seems more interested in the real estate aspect of Selling Sunset.

Article continues after ad

NETFLIX

Selling Sunset caught Faye Winter’s attention

Love Island is a show that focuses on the development of relationships between young adults who are single and ready to mingle.

Article continues after ad

Separately, Selling Sunset is mainly focused on luxury real estate in the Southern California area.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Still, relationship drama takes place in episodes of Selling Sunset all the time. The messy dynamics of Love Island are comparable to Selling Sunset’s love triangles, breakups, and more – Just think about what happened between Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, and Marie-Lou Nurk!

Article continues after ad

Faye told Digital Spy, “They still haven’t done a Selling Sunset over in the UK, so that’s what I am waiting for. Maybe I need to go over to America and hit someone up over there.”

She went on to say, “Our housing market is very different to America, so unfortunately I can’t really sell the luxury, sun and sex appeal and everything else, when actually the property market isn’t looked at that way. It’s pretty depressing.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Since Jason and Brett Oppenheim seem to always be on the lookout for brilliant business ventures to expand their businesses, this idea sounds like something they’d be open to.

Faye has experience working as a real estate agent, which means she would be a fabulous choice as a reality TV star to lead the way in a show like Selling Sunset – if it ever branches out into the UK.