Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan finds big clue for Season 5 location & cast

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have been given some potentially huge news about Season 5’s upcoming location and a returning member of the cast.

Sailing Yacht Season 4 has been full of twists and turns where storylines are concerned – as fans continue to follow the fallout from the love triangle on board between Daisy, Colin, and Gary.

Well, one of those three seems set to return to Bravo‘s hit show, if clues collected by fans of the series are to be believed.

Not just that, but the location in which they may be filming the next batch of episodes has also been hinted at.

Instagram: @daisykelliher87, @parlayrevival_colin Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been one of the most dramatic to date.

Below Deck Season 5 filming location potentially revealed

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 could be heading to the Balearic Islands, in Spain. While it’s not confirmed by showrunners just yet, a big hint has emerged from the fanbase.

Viewers have been attached to their phones, following the drama on social media after each episode in Season 4 – whether it’s Instagram stories, posts, or beef on Twitter.

Many had noticed that Gary King was traveling around the Balearic Islands, including Ibiza and Mallorca, which could have been something or nothing at the time. People go on vacation, after all.

However, things took a turn when a fan of the show spotted some of the pre-production filming in Ibiza – which they suspect is for Season 5 as Season 4 was in Sardinia, Italy. The Reddit user posted it to the Below Deck subreddit on June 22, fuelling speculation.

They said: “Spotted the Parsifal III in Ibiza this week. Looked like they may have been anchored overnight in Cala Tarida?”

One fan replied: “I assume they are filming for the next season.” Another added: “Gary has definitely recently posted that he’s in Ibiza on Instagram!”

Others noted that it was the same boat again, the Parsifal III, which suffered some technical difficulties in Season 4, whereas other spinoffs routinely switch up the vessel. Captain Sandy and Lee, for example, have been at the wheel of many different super yachts since they joined the cast.

The official location of Season 5 has yet to be announced by Bravo, and it could be that the crew was just passing through running tests for the upcoming filming sessions.

However, a lot of fans are fully buying into the theory that the sunny Balearic Islands will be the next destination. We shall have to wait and see.