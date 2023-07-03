David and Sheila from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days are Season 6’s fan-favorite couple

What couples are fans rooting for in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days? Reddit just revealed the fan-favorite.

We are only a few episodes in, and Season 6 is already making headlines. From a potential catfish to the first trans woman in the show’s history, this season is shaping up to be one of the best yet.

In total, there are 8 couples this season, and viewers have already figured out their favorite relationship. And that couple is David and Sheila.

David is the only deaf person in the cast. While Sheila is hearing, she is taking the extra step of learning how to use ASL.

He even shared that none of his family members have tried learning ASL. This alone has placed their relationship as a top favorite among fans.

Do fans like 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ David and Sheila?

On May 27, a Reddit post was started to discuss the relationship between David and Sheila.

Most viewers believe that they are one of the best from the season, and possibly the entire show so far.

One fan wrote, “I wasn’t sure about these 2 when I read about them before the season aired. But, seeing them together and how they interact I have to say that I now believe they are the first genuine couple we’ve seen in a while.”

Another fan chimed in with, “I really like them so far. Sheila is the sweetest. Crossing my fingers that they are a normal couple.”

Viewers will soon see if their relationship goes further than the show, or if trying to get past their differences will become too big a challenge.

