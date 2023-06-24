90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6 introduces first trans woman in show history

A new clip from Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days just revealed a new couple, and it includes a trans woman for the first time in the show’s history.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days has already introduced several couples over the course of three episodes.

Most of the couples are facing some major challenges. For some, it’s a language barrier. For others, it’s their previous dating history that’s causing some tension. There is even a dramatic catfishing storyline this season.

Others seem to be making great strides and may even end the season with an engagement.

A new clip for the next episode just spotlighted a couple that is bringing LGBTQ+ representation to the forefront with a trans woman being featured for the very first time.

Is there a trans woman on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6?

On June 23, a teaser video for the fourth episode of Season 6 was released on the 90 Day Fiancé Instagram.

It revealed that one of the new couples includes someone who is transgender. Specifically, Cleo identifies as a trans woman.

“At birth, I was assigned male. However, I identify as a transgender woman. Growing up, I always related more to my female peers. I tried my hardest to fit in as, you know, a man, but that was just not what I felt,” shares Cleo in the video.

She also revealed that Christian has never dated a trans person before. And, that they haven’t actually met each other in person yet.

Viewers will soon see if Cleo’s identity becomes a challenge in their relationship, or if being open and honest with each other will bring them closer together.

