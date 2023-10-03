Dancing With The Stars fans convinced Harry Jowsey is dating his dance partner

Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey and his Dancing With The Stars partner Rylee Arnold seem to be becoming more than friends.

Harry Jowsey is definitely not a stranger to romance. From Francesca Farago to Georgia Hassarati, the former Too Hot To Handle star has jumped from one public relationship to another.

Even his secretive romances, like the A-list celebrity he once hooked up with, have always kept his fans entertained.

The reality TV star has now embarked on something totally unexpected for him to do: dancing. Specifically, he is a contestant on Season 32 of Dancing With The Stars.

And while it isn’t a dating-formatted show like the ones he’s used to, that doesn’t mean that Harry hasn’t found a new girlfriend.

Is Harry Jowsey dating his Dancing With The Stars partner?

On October 2, a video resurfaced on TikTok that showed Harry’s DWTS dance partner Rylee Arnold stroking the back of his hair and giggling.

Dancing With The Stars fans immediately started discussing their potential relationship on Reddit, and they were not pleased at all.

Not only did most notice the age difference between Harry (26) and Rylee (18), but some are calling out the pair for trying to use a romance storyline for more votes.

One fan wrote, “They’re doing it on purpose for votes knowing damn well nothing would ever happen.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “The exact thing Maks did with Meryl. People always play into a showmance and people will vote for that.”

Because the decisions made during the competition can be swayed by fan votes, it isn’t a ridiculous theory. The pair haven’t addressed the rumor as of yet.

