Harry Jowsey gives DWTS partner Rylee Arnold $14K gift after elimination

Even though they’ve been axed from Dancing With The Stars, Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold are still hanging out together.

Harry Jowsey’s journey on Dancing With The Stars quickly turned into another season of Too Hot To Handle, which is right up his alley.

He quickly got close to his 18-year-old dance partner Rylee Arnold, and fans started picking up on romantic moments between the two right away.

From holding hands, to kissing during a performance, to even spending Thanksgiving together, no one is buying that they’re just friends anymore.

Case in point, the pair was eliminated from Season 32 during the Taylor Swift-themed night. And while most duos end up parting ways after leaving the show, Harry and Rylee are closer than ever.

Are Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold dating?

On November 23, a fan reposted a video from Harry’s Snapchat on TikTok that showed Rylee opening up a gold bracelet that Harry purchased for her as a surprise. Harry captioned the clip with the words “she deserves the world”.

He explained in the video that it was simply a “thank you” gift for being patient with him during the competition, but viewers weren’t buying that for a second.

The bracelet is from Van Cleef & Arpel, an extremely high-end jewelry brand. This gift that he brought retails on the company’s website for $14,600.

Viewers quickly took to the comments section to share their reactions, with most agreeing that a gift that expensive has to mean something more than just friendship.

One fan wrote, “Wait I’m confused how is this not a romantic gesture,”

Another fan wrote, “A VAN CLEEf?!? THATS CRAZY.”

To stay updated on Dancing With The Stars and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.