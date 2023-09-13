Dancing With The Stars Season 32 cast: Meet the celebrities

Here is the full cast list of celebrities who are hitting the dance floor in Dancing With The Stars Season 32, which is right around the corner.

Dancing With The Stars is officially back! The beloved series spotlights a talented cast of celebrities as they partner with dance pros and try to win the coveted mirror ball.

Some of the past winners include TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown, and Steve Irwin’s daughter Bindi Irwin.

This is going to be the first season of the series that doesn’t have legendary judge Len Goodman, who tragically passed away at 78.

Dancing With The Stars Season 32: Who is in the cast?

Here is the full cast of the fourteen celebrities and where you might recognize them.

Ariana Madix

DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” stars Ariana Maddix. (ABC/Andrew Eccles)

The person that almost everybody is rooting for is Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix. After going through the infamous Scandoval in Season 10, she deserves a win.

Harry Jowsey

DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” stars Harry Jowsey. (ABC/Andrew Eccles)

Speaking of reality TV, Harry got famous after starring in Too Hot To Handle Season 1. Will he be able to handle the dance floor?

Xochitl Gomez

DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” stars Xochitl Gomez. (ABC/Andrew Eccles)

Marvel fans unite! Star of MCU’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, America Chavez is focused on getting that mirror ball.

Mauricio Umansky

DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” stars Mauricio Umansky. (ABC/Andrew Eccles)

The husband of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Kyle Richards, this is the first time that he’s going to get more of a spotlight than her.

Alyson Hannigan

DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” stars Alyson Hannigan. (ABC/Andrew Eccles)

If you are a fan of How I Met Your Mother or used to watch Buffy the Vampire Slayer growing up, then Alyson is probably your top pick for this season.

Tyson Beckford

DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” stars Tyson Beckford. (ABC/Andrew Eccles)

OG Bravo fans know that there used to be a series called Make Me a Supermodel. Host Tyson Beckford is making his return to TV!

Jaime Lynn Spears

DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” stars Jamie Lynn Spears. (ABC/Andrew Eccles)

The sister of pop icon Britney Spears, Zoey 101 star has some very big shoes to fill when it comes to performing.

Barry Williams

DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” stars Barry Williams. (ABC/Andrew Eccles)

Known in pop culture as Grey Brady from the Brady Bunch, Barry Williams is a national treasure and the oldest celebrity this season at 68 years old. But, don’t count him out just yet. He might have some tricks up his sleeves.

Mira Sorvino

DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” stars Mira Sorvino. (ABC/Andrew Eccles)

Known for being one of the leads of the iconic film Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, this is Mira’s time to prove that she’s more than just an actress.

Jason Mraz

DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” stars Jason Mraz. (ABC/Andrew Eccles)

Who didn’t sing along to ‘I’m Yours’ when it first came out? We definitely know that Jason can sing, but this is when we find out whether or not he can dance.

Charity Lawson

DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” stars Charity Lawson. (ABC/Andrew Eccles)

This season is filled with reality TV stars! The newest Bachelorette is already heading to her next show.

Matt Walsh

DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” stars Matt Walsh. (ABC/Andrew Eccles)

Emmy award-winning actor, Matt is definitely a wild card this season. But, who knows? He might surprise us.

Lele Pons

DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” stars Lele Pons. (ABC/Andrew Eccles)

After getting her start on Vine to still being one of the most successful content creators around, Lele knows how to get a crowd’s attention.

Adrian Peterson

DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” stars Adrian Peterson. (ABC/Andrew Eccles)

The most controversial celebrity to be a part of this season is Adrian. After being charged with child abuse back in 2014, and arrested for domestic violence, a show that depends on popularity votes from the public is probably not a good idea on his part.

Who do you think is going to win? Season 32 is set to premiere on September 26.

To stay updated on all things Dancing With The Stars and how the cast does this season, make sure to check our page here.