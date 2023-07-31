Captain Lee & Kate Chastain leave Below Deck behind for new Bravo show

Below Deck alums Captain Glenn and Kate Chastain are officially coming back to TV with their own show.

Below Deck has undergone a lot of changes in the past few years. For starters, Captain Glenn was let go from being the captain of the series. Then, fan-favorite Chief Stewardess Kate Chastain left after Season 7 and was replaced.

Both were a monumental part of getting the Below Deck franchise up and running. But, even though they are not on that specific show anymore, that does not mean they are walking away from TV as a whole.

In fact, it was just announced that the two Below Deck alum are reuniting for an epic new series.

Are Below Deck’s Captain Lee and Kate Chastain coming back?

On July 31, it was announced by E! News that a new series has been ordered by Bravo, with Captain Glenn and Kate as the co-hosts.

The show is called Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate. And based on its description, the series is everything we could have wanted from the two making their reality TV comeback.

“The show will feature the longtime captain and former chief stew breaking down the biggest Bravo TV moments of the week. From Below Deck Down Under and Project Runway to the various Real Housewives cities and the new spinoff Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, the reality stars will give their two cents on the OMG moments every Bravoholic is talking about,” the outlet revealed.

The new series is set to premiere on August 14. It has not been announced how many episodes will feature in the first season.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.