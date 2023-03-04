What happened to Kate from Below Deck & what does she do now?

Kate Chastain appeared on multiple seasons of Below Deck and was an iconic part of the show for many fans, but what happened after she left the show, and where is she now? Here’s everything you need to know.

Chief stew Kate Chastain joined the main Below Deck show in Season 2, and has been involved in many iconic moments throughout her time on the series, cementing herself as a popular cast member.

She left the show in Season 7, so if you’ve been wondering what the star has been up to in the years since Below Deck, here’s everything you need to know.

Why did Kate leave Below Deck?

In an Instagram post announcing her departure from Below Deck, Kate wrote: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new land-based role. I intend to step back as a senior member of the Below Deck Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support His Majesty Andy Cohen”

What does Kate from Below Deck do now?

After leaving Below Deck, Kate went on to become one of the co-hosts and Executive Producers on Bravo’s Chat Room, and has also made a number of appearances on Below Deck Galley Talk, where stars and guests discuss the latest episodes of the series.

In January 2023, Kate appeared on reality show The Traitors, alongside other reality TV stars, and members of the general public.

How much did Kate Chastain make on Below Deck?

It’s impossible to know exactly how much Kate earned on Below Deck, however, a chief stew can reportedly make around $6000 a month.

Cast members on Below Deck also reportedly make slightly more than they would otherwise according to other cast members, but not by an enormous amount.

Does Kate from Below Deck have a child?

Kate Chastain is currently pregnant and is due to give birth in May 2023. After the news was revealed, she told PEOPLE: “I am absolutely thrilled to become a mother,” says Chastain, 39. “It’s something I’ve always hoped for so this is truly a dream come true!”

Is Kate Chastain in a relationship?

At BravoCon 2022 in November, Kate revealed, “I’m single too, you guys.”

She also said that she is planning to raise her baby solo on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I’m doing it solo and perhaps with some help, but I’m happy to do it alone,” she said.

She has not disclosed the identity of the father of her child.

