These Selling Sunset agents have YouTube channels to subscribe to

YouTube is an awesome social media platform to learn about your favorite celebs. These Selling Sunset agents each have their own accounts.

At times, it feels like viewers aren’t always getting the full story while watching episodes of Selling Sunset.

The drama that goes down can get intense, but Netflix camera crews don’t follow the cast members around 24 hours out of every single day. How much do we miss?

Keeping up with the real estate agents off the show is a great way to start reeling in some answers. These real estate agents each have YouTube channels to subscribe to.

Bre Tiesi

The Selling Sunset’s real estate agent with the most active YouTube channel is none other than Bre Tiesi. Although she’s a newer addition to the cast, she’s certainly already made waves on the show so far.

On her YouTube channel, Bre keeps her fans entertained with question and answer videos, vacation montages, and dance clips.

Chelsea Lazkani

Chelsea Lazkani’s YouTube channel is full of short clips that are Reel and TikTok-friendly.

Although Chelsea Lazkani’s YouTube channel doesn’t have loads of followers yet, it’s still a platform where she shares short-form vertical clips of her life.

So far, she’s only posted YouTube Shorts on her channel without full-length video content. It’s unclear if she plans on changing that at any point in the future.

Maya Vander

While it’s true that Maya Vander is no longer an active cast member on Selling Sunset, she’s still someone fans remember and think of.

Maya’s YouTube channel is full of videos exploring her life in Miami as she handles business in the real estate industry there. One of her more recent videos goes into detail about pregnancy loss and infertility.

Chrishell Stause

It’s unclear whether or not Chrishell Stause ever plans to be more active on her YouTube channel. As of now, she only has a small handful of videos uploaded to the account.

The videos you’ll find highlight some of her smaller roles in commercials, comedy sketches, and advertisements. Clips from her soap opera days aren’t included at all, and you won’t spot any Selling Sunset footage either.