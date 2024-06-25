Below Deck Med star shoots her shot at multiple Bravolebrities

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 deckhand Gael Cameron revealed whether she would date any other Bravolebrities on Watch What Happens Live.

Gael Cameron is keeping her options open on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 by flirting with fellow deckhand Nathan Gallagher, despite already being in a relationship off-screen.

The crew members aren’t hiding their feelings for each other on the Mustique, even though Gael hasn’t told her boyfriend about her boatmance with him yet.

On June 24, Gael appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and revealed whether she’d be interested in other Bravo stars in a game called, “Would you sneak him a strawberry?”

Article continues after ad

The game was a reference to the deckhand feeding strawberries to Nathan on Below Deck Med. A screen showed photos of various male Bravolebrities, and she had to decide if she liked them enough to sneak them a strawberry, meaning she’d likely date them.

Article continues after ad

When Summer House star Jesse Solomon popped up first, Gael said, “Yeah, he looks like he needs a little bit of vitamins in his life.”

The Below Deck crew member also admitted she had eyes for Amir Lancaster from Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard. “I got you a strawberry, don’t worry,” she joked.

Gael was not only attracted to men from other Bravo shows, but she admitted that she has a crush on another yachtie, Captain Jason Chambers from Below Deck Down Under.

Article continues after ad

“Captain Jason, any time, any day, absolutely,” Gael told Andy. “I got strawberries coming by the punnet.”

The Below Deck star shared that she would explore relationships with Dolores Catania’s son Frankie Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz, and Winter House cast member Jason Cameron.

If Gael attends BravoCon in the future, she might be able to meet more Bravolebrities to possibly form relationships with if she’s single after Below Deck Med Season 9.