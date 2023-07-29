Below Deck’s Kate Chastain says motherhood is “so much harder” than being a stewardess

Kate Chastain from Below Deck and The Traitors Season 1 just revealed how challenging motherhood is for her.

Below Deck fans were ecstatic to learn that Chief Stewardess Kate Chastain was expecting back in 2022. Months later, she is now the mother of a son.

This is the reality TV star’s first child. Many assumed was also the first child of Chef Ben Robinson in a fan theory that was later denied.

Being a mother is a completely different experience than working on a yacht, and Kate just publicly spoke up about how challenging it is to be a mom.

Article continues after ad

Below Deck’s Kate admits that motherhood is hard work

On July 26, Kate spoke with E! News about motherhood and how she’s reacting to it. Apparently, it’s not as easy as she thought it was going to be.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

She said, “I thought after being a chief stew on yachts I was like, ‘Oh, being a mom, how hard could it be?’ It is so much harder than being a chief stew on yachts. It really is, but I love it.”

Article continues after ad

The reality TV star went on to reveal one of the biggest shocks that has come with having a child.

Kate said, “I guess what really surprises me is it’s not just feeding and diapers Also the number of diapers surprised me. At my baby shower I asked my cousin, ‘So, how many diapers a day, like 3, 5?’ She’s like, ‘Oh no, no, no, no, no.'”

Needless to say, Kate might not be planning on having another child for a little while. Motherhood also has a chance of further delaying the possibility of her coming back to the show.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on all things Below Deck and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.