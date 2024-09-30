From Season 3 Episode 2 sparks terrifying theory about Fatima’s baby

Ellis’ concerns about Fatima’s pregnancy may be coming true… a stomach-churning scene featuring a hidden detail in the new From Season 3 episode supports a horrifying theory.

We came into From Season 3 with numerous questions, one of which was: what is the fate of Fatima’s (Pegah Ghafoori) baby?

Given she was told she could never have children, Donna (Elizabeth Saunders) chalks it up to it being one of the few good miracles to have happened in Fromville. But Ellis (Corteon Moore) wasn’t quite so sure, sharing concerns that their newborn might turn out to be one of the smiley monsters.

Things haven’t been looking great for the couple – in From Season 3 Episode 1, the town’s food supply is dwindling and Fatima’s throwing up profusely.

In Episode 2, Marielle diagnoses Fatima with a form of severe morning sickness and gives her meds to settle her stomach. When the couple return to Colony House, Ellis goes to find Boyd (Harold Perrineau), leaving Fatima alone.

And then something unusual happens: Fatima spots a pile of the town’s rotten crop outside and starts chowing down on it like it’s the best meal she’s ever had.

MGM+ Could Fatima’s pregnancy cravings be down to something more sinister?

If the baby is a monster, perhaps this is the reason she’s craving spoiled food so much? But viewers have pointed to an easy-to-miss moment that unfolds just before this: when she tries to open the Colony House door, she can’t.

Not only does Fatima appear unable to open the door but, shortly after, another of the residents walks in there without a struggle.

If you’re a From fan, you’ll know that the smiley monsters can’t get in when there’s a talisman at the door and the entrance is shut.

After noticing this scene, one viewer took to Reddit to write, “Did anyone else notice that before Fatima ate the rotten food, she tried to open the door to the Colony House but couldn’t?

“Then the lady who had the rotten food walked in with no problem. Do y’all think this means that Fatima is turning into a monster or that the baby is a monster?”

MGM+ Fatima can’t get into Colony House

Another replied, “OMG! I went back and re-watched this very particular portion – 39:45 minute mark Season 3 Episode 2. HOLY! You can hear the doorknob click/rattle like it is jammed/locked.

“The talisman on the door inside keeping her out or like another poster commented, just what they want us to believe? This season has started with a bang!”

A third noticed something else that supports the theory that Fatima or her unborn child is a monster: Ellis opened the door for her at the clinic.

“Ellis opened the door for her at the clinic, I rewatched the episode and she doesn’t open an exterior door by herself,” they said. “Must be people leaving them open or others holding the door for her out of politeness.”

What’s more, Fatima’s baby could very well be the reason all of Fromville’s crops are rotting – it’s food for the child.

“Since the place knows Fatima is pregnant it looks like the place intentionally rotted those vegetables to feed the baby,” said one.

Another agreed, “Exactly this 100%. It had nothing to do with lowering food for the town. They don’t care… it was to feed the baby.”

From fans also spotted the fact that Fatima fell pregnant not long after Boyd managed to kill one of the creatures in Season 2.

“Also isn’t it weird timing she became pregnant very soon after they killed one of the monsters?” said one commenter. “Makes it seem like she’s growing a replacement…”

“Also in Season 2 Episode 7 Fatima is sceptical of the pregnancy but Donna puts a positive spin on it, convincing her it’s a miracle,” a second replied.

“In the writing though Donna says ‘a miracle is just the other side of a nightmare.’ So if on the outside it seems like she’s pregnant (the miracle) then the inside must be a nightmare. I wonder if this is foreshadowing to the nightmare growing inside Fatima.”

In other words, this theory has legs. Although given the pace of the show, we likely won’t find out whether Fatima’s hosting a monster spawn until much later down the line.

Until then, we can keep our eyes out for more clues (which admittedly is all part of the fun of the show).

From Season 3 Episodes 1-2 are streaming on MGM+ now, with Episode 3 dropping on Sunday, October 6. Until then, read more about the From cast, From theories, and the new TV shows coming to streaming this month.