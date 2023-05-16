Below Deck’s Kate Chastain reacts to Ben Robinson’s marriage announcement

Despite the history between the two former yachties, Kate has wished Ben the best

Below Deck star Kate Chastain has congratulated her friend and former yachtie co-star Ben Robinson after his surprising engagement announcement just weeks after having her baby.

Everyone’s favorite chief stew wished good luck to both Ben and his fiancée after the unexpected announcement of his engagement to his girlfriend, who he’s been dating for four years.

This has been a busy time for Kate, considering she just gave birth to her first son, and also recently moved house. However, she still took the time to give her regards to her friend and one-time hookup partner.

Below Deck star Kate Chastain wishes Ben Robinson well in his new marriage

In a post on Instagram, Kate gave a heartfelt message to the newly-engaged couple.

However, she also slipped in some of her signature sarcastic wit into the message, and joked about some of the rumours surrounding the parentage of her son.

She said: “Congratulations. She’s going to be the best stepmom ever!”

This is a reference to the fan theory that Ben is actually the father of Kate’s child. The two have repeatedly denied the suggestion, and Kate has maintained that she doesn’t want to reveal the father’s identity. However, that hasn’t stopped Below Deck viewers from speculating.

The theory began after Kate and Ben hinted that they’d hooked up once or twice while starring on the show together.

Since then, however, Kate has repeatedly confirmed Ben is not the father, taking to Twitter to say: “For the record, the only thing this handsome guy has in common with any chef is the tendency to get emotional around meal times.”

She’s also confirmed that she’s single at BravoCon in November last year, so theories that she could be getting married soon might not be true.

