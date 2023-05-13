Below Deck’s Ben Robinson announces surprise engagement

Ben Robinson from Below Deck just put all of the rumors between him and Below Deck’s Kate Chastain to rest by announcing he’s engaged to his now-fiancé, Kiara.

Ben quickly rose to fame after being a chef on both Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean. He was one of the original crew members of the series.

But, after being on reality TV for a few years, he ultimately left the original show after Season 4.

He has been in the headlines this week because fans were suspecting a secret Below Deck relationship. Specifically, they were thinking that he was the father of Kate Chastain’s son.

The former TV chef just took to social media to refute the rumors with news of his own.

Is Ben Robinson from Below Deck engaged?

A few days ago, Ben shared a glimpse of his love life with his fans on Instagram.

He announced with a few pictures that he and his girlfriend are getting married.

The reality TV star shared a few pictures of them together and wrote, “After a wonderful 4 year relationship with my love Kiara I decided to take the next step and propose… I feel like the luckiest man alive! Thank you to my friends and family for all of your support. I couldn’t have done it without you, and obviously thank you to Kiara for saying yes and making an honest man out of me, I love you.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fans were quick to share their love and support for the couple in the comments section of the post.

One fan wrote, “Congratulations Ben and Kiara!”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Very happy for you! After watching so many Bravo shows I feel like I know you. Lol. Glad you found true love at last.”

To stay updated on all Below Deck and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.