Below Deck stars congratulate Kate Chastain for motherhood milestone

Time flies when you’re having fun, especially when it comes to Below Deck icon Kate Chastain and her growing son Sullivan.

One of the only BD stars who have graduated from on-screen boatmances to motherhood is Kate Chastain.

Even though she left him temporarily to film Season 2 of The Traitors US in a surprise appearance, the former stewardess constantly shares photos of her son Sullivan (who fans believe is also the child of Kate’s ex and former co-star Ben Robinson).

And while it feels like she welcomed Sullivan just a few days ago, based off of the milestone post she made on social media, that is clearly not the case.

On May 3, Kate took to Instagram to share that Sullivan celebrated his first birthday. The former reality TV star shared a complication of multiple videos from the first year of Sullivan’s life, which included him dropping a handful of birthday cake.

Among all of the fans sending their congratulatory messages, fellow BD stars turned mothers also took to the comment section of the post to celebrate the big moment.

Hannah Ferrier wrote, “He’s so ridiculously cute!!! Happy birthday cutie!”

Sailing Yacht’s Dani Soares also chimed in and wrote, “Happy birthday Sullivan and happy birthday Kate, that first year is a wide ride.”

Needless to say, while he hasn’t ever been featured on the show, Sullivan is an honorary member of the Below Deck family. Who knows? Maybe he will make an appearance within the franchise one day.