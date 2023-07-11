Below Deck’s Haley explains how she was fast-tracked onto Bravo’s cast

Haley De Sola Pinto from Below Deck Season 10 just revealed how long it took for her to get a role on the show.

One of the fan-favorite crewmembers of Below Deck has to be the new Stewardess, Haley De Sola Pinto.

She joined the show in Season 10 and was a standout in what is now seen as Captain Lee’s final season. Haley is best known for her funny and relatable quips.

For anyone who believes that it takes months of auditioning to land a role on a TV show, that is not always the case. In fact, Haley got her job on Below Deck in a matter of hours.

How long did it take for Below Deck’s Haley to get the job?

On July 9, Haley spoke with Daily Star about her audition process for the show. Apparently, producers initially reached out to her.

She said, “I got approached around lockdown, it was Covid times and I was watching a lot of Below Deck – as you do – and I started seeing all these adverts for yachties for the show.”

The reality TV star went on to say that she received an acceptance offer the same day she auditioned.

Haley said, “I actually applied and they got hold of me a few hours later. I was sure they did that to everyone but apparently not! That was that, spoke to them, went through the interview process and that was it!”

She hasn’t publicly confirmed whether or not she will be returning for Below Deck Season 11. And none of her co-stars have shared their personal audition stories.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.