Below Deck’s Hayley reveals she’s staying with a guest from Season 10

Below Deck fan favorite stew Hayley De Sola Pinto has spilled some details about her time on the show’s tenth season and which guest she’s still hanging out with.

The fiery redhead made waves throughout Below Deck season 10 with her bombastic attitude, sense of humor, and over-the-top shenanigans after a night of drinking with the crew.

Despite her mannerisms, Hayley was never on the chopping block like her fellow stews Camille Lamb and Alissa Humber – both of which were terminated by Captain Sandy Yawn filling in for Captain Lee.

As it turns out, Hayley not only impressed fans across the globe, but she made such good friends with one charter guest that she’s staying with him.

Article continues after ad

Hayley spills details on Below Deck Season 10 drama

Speaking with TVInsider, Hayley was asked to comment on who the worst guests were among all the charters.

“To be honest, I wouldn’t say the guests this season haven’t been that bad. I think other Below Deck seasons had it worse than us. We did have some demanding guests, but that is just yachting,” she replied.

However, she also noted that one guest, in particular, stood out and that she was actually hanging out with him during the interview.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Instagram/hayleydesolapinto Hayley and Chief Stew Fraser really hit it off.

“I want to add that I’m actually staying with one of the guests. I’m staying with John right now! That’s a perfect example of the guests and how that went. We became very good friends after his episode,” the Brit explained.

Article continues after ad

John was a drag queen from charter 7 who hit it off with the crew, who he called “fantastic” while speaking with Bravo.

Hayley was also asked about Sandy’s decision to let Camille and Alissa go, prompting the redhead to explain why it was the right call.

“We definitely worked better once everything changed. It was quite exhausting watching both of those girls argue throughout the season,” she said, admitting that she tried not to take sides due to sharing a cabin with Alissa.

“Actually, when they both got fired, everything did change. I hate to say this, but it was a calmer atmosphere because the drama here disappeared.”

Article continues after ad

Hopefully, this isn’t the last fans see of Hayley and she will return for Below Deck Season 11. As for who else will be back for another go as crewmates, reports have suggested that Chef Rachel and Captain Lee will be replaced, but he has remained adamant that he isn’t ready to retire just yet.