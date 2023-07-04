Below Deck’s Hayley explains why she didn’t hook up with crewmates on superyacht

Below Deck Season 10 fan-favorite Hayley De Sola Pinto has revealed why she refused to hook up with any of her crewmate coworkers onboard the superyacht.

Red-headed stew Hayley became one of Below Deck’s most popular cast members thanks to her charming personality and eccentric attitude, but she never ended up getting frisky with the crew during Season 10.

It’s not uncommon for crewmates on Below Deck to get intimate and the relationships can oftentimes rock the boat, especially when jealousy creeps in, as seen recently with the Sailing Yacht love triangle.

However, there’s a big reason why Hayley didn’t get down with others during Season 10 and it may come as a surprise to viewers, considering the number of relations we’ve seen throughout Below Deck’s history.

Hayley reveals why she never hooked up on Below Deck

During an interview with Daily Star, Hayley was asked about hooking up with crewmates and revealed the cabins played a big factor in why she refused to have a boat romance.

“I think, I probably wouldn’t shag in those beds. I’m sorry, I could barely bloody sleep in those beds, let alone shag in them,” she said, adding that if she was with someone, she would have been very aggressive.

That being said, it doesn’t mean she didn’t find her coworkers attractive. In fact, if she could, she would have been with everyone onboard if she was a few years younger.

Bravo TV Hayley has become one of the biggest Below Deck stars.

“Don’t get me wrong, when I was a teenager I would have been shagging all over that bloody boat, I wouldn’t have cared who I was shagging. Probably would have shagged every single person on that boat if I’m honest,” she joked.

However, considering she wasn’t single and was committed to her job, she wasn’t exactly down for more than a friendship with her crewmates.

“If I had been single and on that show, god love those boys – loved all of them – but I wouldn’t have shagged any of them. It wasn’t that vibe,” the stew noted. “Don’t get me wrong, they were all very good looking but I came on the boat with a job to do.”

Since Season 10 ended, Hayley has admitted to staying with a guest she met during her time on the yacht in the form of John from Charter 7.